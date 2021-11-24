Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestate Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC now owns 67,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,851,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 77,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.70. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

