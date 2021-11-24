Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.18. FOX posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $39.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. FOX has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FOX by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in FOX by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

