Frax (FRAX) Price Tops $1.00

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and $32.62 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00069339 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00072024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00087470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,184.56 or 0.07429227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,094.20 or 0.99589054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,124,074,682 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.