Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Position Lessened by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Freedom worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of Freedom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $379,685.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 72.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.05. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $72.43.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53. Freedom had a return on equity of 101.94% and a net margin of 52.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

