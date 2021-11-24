Friedenthal Financial Acquires 422 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYU. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

RYU opened at $107.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $93.38 and a 12-month high of $112.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.