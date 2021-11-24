Friedenthal Financial Invests $338,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,144.44.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,580.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,407.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,402.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.