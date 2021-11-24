Friedenthal Financial Reduces Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Friedenthal Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Friedenthal Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Friedenthal Financial owned 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,781,000 after acquiring an additional 409,689 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 656,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 165,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

ANGL stock opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.104 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.