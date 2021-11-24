Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.
NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37.
In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.
