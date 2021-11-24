Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 3,500 to GBX 2,500. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Frontier Developments traded as low as GBX 1,756 ($22.94) and last traded at GBX 1,782 ($23.28), with a volume of 341517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,495 ($32.60).

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FDEV. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 2,870 ($37.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,418 ($44.66) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,048.50 ($39.83).

In other news, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total transaction of £270,000 ($352,756.73). Also, insider Charles Cotton acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, for a total transaction of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,489.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,553.48. The firm has a market cap of £680.43 million and a P/E ratio of 32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Frontier Developments Company Profile (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

