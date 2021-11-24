Frontline (FRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Frontline to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Frontline stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. 20,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Frontline has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.12.

FRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Frontline by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,618 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 113.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 297.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 178,997 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 325.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 324,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Frontline by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after acquiring an additional 28,188 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

