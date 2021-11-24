FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group decreased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October (BATS:DOCT) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF October by 80.0% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:DOCT opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $32.34.

