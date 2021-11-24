FY2021 Earnings Estimate for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Issued By B. Riley

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.74). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TFFP. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFF Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.15.

TFFP opened at $7.41 on Monday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The company has a market cap of $188.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 21.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

