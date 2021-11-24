FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

PGR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Progressive stock opened at $94.52 on Monday. Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in Progressive by 278.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $213,513.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

