FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Issued By National Bank Financial

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.