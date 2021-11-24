FY2021 Earnings Forecast for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.36) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.38). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 964.74%.

LOGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. LogicBio Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $101.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,603,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

