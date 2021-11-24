FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Solar, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Solar in a report issued on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the solar cell manufacturer will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.21. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for First Solar’s FY2023 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FSLR. Barclays boosted their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $107.14 on Monday. First Solar has a fifty-two week low of $67.71 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.