FY2021 EPS Estimates for Gain Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gain Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.60) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.30). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%.

GANX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ:GANX opened at $7.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $17.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 65,939 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 543.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 64,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 54,327 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $187,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

