FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Issued By B. Riley

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

VSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

VSCO stock opened at $56.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.25.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,552,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.