FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) Issued By Cormark

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Cormark dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Real Matters in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Cormark also issued estimates for Real Matters’ FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Real Matters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

