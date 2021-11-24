FY2022 EPS Estimates for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Montrose Environmental Group in a research note issued on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $132.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MEG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

NYSE:MEG opened at $75.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.49. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $80.42. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.03 and a beta of 0.20.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,365,964.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 66,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $4,372,052.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 536,624 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,741 over the last ninety days. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

