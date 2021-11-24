FY2024 EPS Estimates for NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Increased by Analyst

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of NTT DATA in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.93.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NTT DATA in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.
NTT DATA Company Profile
NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.
