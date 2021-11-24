FY2024 EPS Estimates for NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Increased by Analyst

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of NTT DATA in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.93.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NTT DATA in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NTT DATA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NTT DATA stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NTT DATA has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56.

NTT DATA Company Profile

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

