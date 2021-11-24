G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,333 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.66% of G-III Apparel Group worth $10,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,631,000 after acquiring an additional 67,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after acquiring an additional 66,449 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 468,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 35,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GIII opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.86. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

