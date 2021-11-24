Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Stock Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,830 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Gannett worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gannett alerts:

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Gannett had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.