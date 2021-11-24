GAP (NYSE:GPS) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GPS. Citigroup decreased their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on GAP from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on GAP from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

NYSE:GPS opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. GAP has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). GAP had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GAP by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

