Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Gartner by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.86.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $9,754,373.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,363 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,051. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.16. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

