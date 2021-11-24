Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Reduced by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,464 shares during the quarter. Generac makes up 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $66,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GNRC. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.60.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $1.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $434.77. The stock had a trading volume of 4,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,104. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.04.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $8,923,700. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

