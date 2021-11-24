General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,230 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Electric by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.52. The stock had a trading volume of 28,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683,707. General Electric has a 1 year low of $79.68 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.27 and its 200-day moving average is $104.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

