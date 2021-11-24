Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Genius Sports updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:GENI opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. B. Riley started coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Sports stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

