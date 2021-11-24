Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of Genius Sports stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.99. 87,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,882. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $25.18.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Sports stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. 42.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.