Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anixa Biosciences were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Anixa Biosciences by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,302,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 22,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Anixa Biosciences news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 18,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $86,841.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $116.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.64. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

