Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 2,923 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 227.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MMP. TD Securities upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

MMP stock opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

