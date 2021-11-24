Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ABB in the first quarter valued at $4,015,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ABB by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the first quarter valued at about $19,814,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Finally, Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of ABB by 104.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 1,850,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 943,701 shares during the period. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

NYSE:ABB opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $38.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

