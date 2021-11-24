Geode Capital Management LLC Has $848,000 Stock Holdings in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 413,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Verb Technology worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VERB. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Verb Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 82.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 118,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 53,736 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 48.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,402,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after buying an additional 779,580 shares during the last quarter. 7.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Verb Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

VERB opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Verb Technology Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $100.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 252.44% and a negative net margin of 402.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

