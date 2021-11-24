Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 135,214 Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,214 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 323,269 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 238.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 88,342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $240.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.52. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

