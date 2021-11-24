Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 28,077 Shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 25.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,077 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Protara Therapeutics were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TARA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,801,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

TARA stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $27.51.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Protara Therapeutics news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 6,557 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,620.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Protara Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

