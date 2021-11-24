George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$158.00 at Desjardins

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$141.00 to C$158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

WN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra set a C$135.00 price target on George Weston in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$147.43.

Shares of WN traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$140.24. 108,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,766. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$136.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$127.12. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$91.95 and a 52-week high of C$142.93. The company has a market cap of C$21.12 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 4,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$136.75, for a total value of C$623,853.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,230,750.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

