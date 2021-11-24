GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 319,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $10,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 19.3% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 17.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFL stock opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.09.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

