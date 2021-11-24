Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$25.00 price target on the stock.

GEI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$24.29.

Shares of GEI opened at C$24.01 on Tuesday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$18.78 and a 1 year high of C$26.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.60.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1219203 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

