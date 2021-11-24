GigInternational1 (NASDAQ:GIW) Shares Up 0.1%

GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 51,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.90.

Get GigInternational1 alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,974,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,228,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for GigInternational1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigInternational1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.