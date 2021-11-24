Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 14,388 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank bought a new position in West Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 13.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 23.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 101,060.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $557.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 40.27%. The company had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Patrick J. Donovan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at $66,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 6,636 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $214,873.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $215,475. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

