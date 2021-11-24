Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Has $206,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

CTVA opened at $47.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.