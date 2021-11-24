Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 3.3% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $39,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $188.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman bought 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

