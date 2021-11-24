Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,011.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 77,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,765 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

