Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on the natural resources company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s current price.

GLEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 425.71 ($5.56).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 374.90 ($4.90) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.67 billion and a PE ratio of 33.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 357.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 554.97. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 208.50 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 420.03 ($5.49).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.