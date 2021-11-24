Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 22,343 shares.The stock last traded at $8.99 and had previously closed at $8.98.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GB. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at $831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at $6,091,000. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Company Profile (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

