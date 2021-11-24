Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.