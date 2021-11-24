Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,701 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 621.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

