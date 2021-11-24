Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $5.57 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 190.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI opened at $182.45 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.84 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.77 and a 200-day moving average of $168.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.12.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

