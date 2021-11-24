Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 60 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,863,000 after acquiring an additional 340,701 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after acquiring an additional 255,382 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after buying an additional 247,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after buying an additional 242,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,898,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $335.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

