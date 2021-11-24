GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CEO Clinton P. Jones Purchases 530,000 Shares of Stock

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. GoHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $16.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 0.32.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOCO shares. Barclays cut shares of GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

